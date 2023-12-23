Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives $16.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 18,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 193,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $842,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,359,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,281,000 after buying an additional 629,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 42,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

