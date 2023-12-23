Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 96 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $424.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $337.69 and a 52-week high of $427.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $401.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.83. The stock has a market cap of $397.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.