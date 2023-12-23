Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Dipal Doshi Sells 1,000 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 13th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $16,230.00.
- On Tuesday, October 17th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.
Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance
TRDA stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.61 million, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of -0.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 927.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
