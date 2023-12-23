Enzi Wealth Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Enzi Wealth increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Enzi Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.31. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.