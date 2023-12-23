Enzi Wealth Purchases 66,314 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Enzi Wealth increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Enzi Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Enzi Wealth owned about 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000.

DFEM opened at $24.48 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

