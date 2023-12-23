Enzi Wealth Purchases Shares of 6,500 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Enzi Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nutanix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 57.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Nutanix by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -59.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 136,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $4,789,086.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 136,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $4,789,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 470,745 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,049. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nutanix from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nutanix

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.