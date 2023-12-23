Enzi Wealth Sells 2,235 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Enzi Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.3% of Enzi Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $231.58 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $233.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.80. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

