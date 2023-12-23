Enzi Wealth Sells 5,007 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Enzi Wealth cut its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises about 18.1% of Enzi Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Enzi Wealth owned about 1.14% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $34,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5,879.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,879 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,000 after purchasing an additional 282,975 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,756,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,112 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 793,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after buying an additional 180,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 806.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 153,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMM opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.76. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $53.06.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.