EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Cut by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.52.

EOG stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.27. 1,742,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,008. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

