Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Intuit by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,268,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,571 shares of company stock worth $57,047,399. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $624.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.62 and a 12-month high of $627.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.