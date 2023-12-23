Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSTG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 98,387.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,883 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $90,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.79, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

