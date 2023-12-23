Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $545,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,148,000 after buying an additional 27,785,147 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,896 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,785,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.92 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.59.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.2754 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

