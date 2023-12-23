Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 387 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHMM opened at $52.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

