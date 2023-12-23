Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.98% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 551,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the period.

KOCT stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

