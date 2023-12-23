Epiphany Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epiphany Technology Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

About Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

