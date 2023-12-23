Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December 23rd (ADP, ENR, FMNB, GCBC, GFI, NFG, PPSI, RBA, RBBN, STN)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, December 23rd:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

