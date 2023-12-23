Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for December 23rd (BLDR, DOX, ENS, HEES, NSA, OMF, PERI, QNST, SPWR, VC)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, December 23rd:

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

