ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,207 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.89. The stock had a trading volume of 995,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,313. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.37. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

