ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,424 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for 0.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Motco bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.62. 589,607 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

