ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,913 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 4.1% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $17,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 91,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $83.83. The stock had a trading volume of 791,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.84. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $84.52.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.