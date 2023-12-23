ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,228 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 14.1% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $58,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,378. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

