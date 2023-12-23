ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,217 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 3.9% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $16,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $83.15. 286,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,516. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

