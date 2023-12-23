ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 507 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,326 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. 11,894,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,862,363. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.