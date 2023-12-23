ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Clorox accounts for 0.4% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $141.86. 720,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,283. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.86. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.53.

Read Our Latest Report on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.