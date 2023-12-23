ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 216,728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 536,316 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652,769 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 71,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $36.06. 3,414,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,539,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.11.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

