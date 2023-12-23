ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,238. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

