ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.7% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $15,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after buying an additional 54,512,240 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $84,713,000. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after purchasing an additional 234,798 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 410,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 195,478 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SLYG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.79. The stock had a trading volume of 133,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,414. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.83.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.