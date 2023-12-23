ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for about 0.5% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,969. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.