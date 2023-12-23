ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 845 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,265. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average is $70.57.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

