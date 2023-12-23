ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.9% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.91. 109,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,826. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.50 and its 200 day moving average is $201.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

