ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.21. The company had a trading volume of 765,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,704. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $82.01 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

