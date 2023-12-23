ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108,365.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,870 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 54,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 43,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOG traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.85. The stock had a trading volume of 36,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,901. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.41 and a 1 year high of $108.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $612.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

