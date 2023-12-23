ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 741 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 0.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $79.44. The company had a trading volume of 266,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.10. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $79.68.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

