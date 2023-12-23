Ervin Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VBR traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.33. 468,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,555. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

