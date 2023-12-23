Ervin Investment Management LLC Has $372,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ervin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 0.3% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco boosted its position in General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.69. 3,216,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,755,501. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.85. General Electric has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $137.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

