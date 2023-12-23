Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $84.95 on Friday. Etsy has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.09.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The company had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $652,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,005.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $652,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $918,005.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,988 shares of company stock worth $2,144,490 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 257.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

