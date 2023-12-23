Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) & Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Head to Head Contrast

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) and Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Evans & Sutherland Computer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $48.04 million 3.15 -$7.89 million ($0.35) -19.69 Evans & Sutherland Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Evans & Sutherland Computer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -17.43% -16.39% -13.57% Evans & Sutherland Computer N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Byrna Technologies and Evans & Sutherland Computer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33 Evans & Sutherland Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 10.67%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Evans & Sutherland Computer.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Evans & Sutherland Computer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc., a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds. The company provides self-defense aerosol products under the Byran Bad Guy Repellent brand; and accessories and related safety products, which includes carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, and holster under the Byran Banshee and Byran Shield brand, as well as Byrna-branded apparel. In addition, it offers the products to consumer market through Byrna e-commerce store and Amazon storefront, and network of local, regional and national outdoor and sporting goods stores, either directly or through distributors; and professional security market through Train the Trainer program and de-escalation methods. Further, the company operates in the United States, South Africa, Europe, South America, Asia, and Canada. Byrna Technologies Inc. was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces. It also produces content for planetariums, schools, science centers, other educational institutions, and entertainment venues; and show content for its own library that it licenses to customers and for specific customer requirements for planetarium and dome theaters. In addition, the company manufactures and installs metal domes with customized optical coatings and acoustical properties that are used for planetarium and dome theaters, and other custom applications; and designs and supplies geometrically complex structures for customized architectural treatments. Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

