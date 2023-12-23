Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 14,050 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,370 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in HP by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in HP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in HP by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in HP by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in HP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $82,961,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,519,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,991,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $82,961,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,519,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,991,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,664,131 shares of company stock worth $198,388,557 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,476,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322,692. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.