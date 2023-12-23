Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,660 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,259,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.45.

NSC traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $234.12. The company had a trading volume of 793,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,806. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.31. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

