Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,140 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,413. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $179.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.41 and its 200 day moving average is $164.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

