Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,820 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.95. 833,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,025. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.