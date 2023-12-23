Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,658,000 after buying an additional 10,991,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,209,000 after buying an additional 364,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,608,000 after buying an additional 3,683,532 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $97.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,144. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $64.64 and a 52-week high of $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.80.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

