Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,712,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 86.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after acquiring an additional 799,828 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $150,775,000 after acquiring an additional 632,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

FedEx Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $248.03. 3,347,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.95. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $171.55 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

