Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Stryker by 95,685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.50. 1,068,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,676. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.40. The company has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $239.62 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.90.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

