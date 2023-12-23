Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,750 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

