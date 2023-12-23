Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,010 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,330 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 700,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,894 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 14.0% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 25.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of GM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.02. 15,027,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,612,823. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

