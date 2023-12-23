Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $697.55. 492,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.62 and a 12-month high of $720.68. The firm has a market cap of $143.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $640.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $591.07.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

