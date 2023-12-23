Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $43.51. 6,899,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,460,711. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.