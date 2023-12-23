Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 103.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,480 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,616,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,002,724. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.28. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

