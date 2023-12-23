Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,863. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $86.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.